Chicago sees drop in violent crime in first 6 months of 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago sees drop in violent crime in first 6 months of 2019

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Police say the city was less violent in the first six months of 2019 than during the same period in each of the previous three years.

Department officials said Monday that there have been 236 homicides so far this year. That's 21 fewer than the same period last year and 97 fewer than the first six months of 2017. The number of shooting incidents fell below the 1,000 mark for the first time for the period in the last four years. The department also says the numbers of robberies and burglaries are the lowest they've been in two decades.

Chicago still records far more homicides than New York or Los Angeles, but the department hopes that the hiring of 1,000 new officers in recent years and expansion of high-tech crime fighting tools such as gunshot detection technology will bring down the numbers more.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.