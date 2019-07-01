Missing boater's body found in the Lake of the Ozarks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missing boater's body found in the Lake of the Ozarks

Posted: Updated:

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a man who fell into the Lake of the Ozarks during a head-on boating crash that injured five others.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Jason Russell, of Eugene, Missouri, was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at the Ozark Yacht Club. He disappeared around 10 p.m. Saturday after the boat in which he was riding collided with another vessel in the Osage Arm area of the lake.

The patrol says three other people in the boat with Russell were hurt, one seriously. The crash also hurt two people in the other boat.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

