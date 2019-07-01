Kentucky state trooper injured in traffic accident

RACELAND, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky State Police trooper has been injured in a collision with a suspected drunken driver.

State police said in a news release that Trooper Steven Davidson was driving northbound on U.S. 23 in Raceland when his cruiser was struck by an SUV on Sunday. Davidson's cruiser ended up in a ditch.

The statement says Wheeler tried to cross the northbound lanes without giving oncoming traffic the right of way. Davidson and the SUV's driver, 27-year-old Allen Trent Wheeler of Ashland, were treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released.

Wheeler was charged with multiple counts, including driving under the influence third offense and driving on a suspended license. He remained held Monday in the Greenup County Detention Center. It wasn't immediately known whether Wheeler has an attorney.

