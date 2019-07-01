All-American Rejects to perform at Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- All-American Rejects will play the DuQuoin State Fair on Saturday, August 24.

Fair officials made the announcement Monday.

The pop rock band best known for songs "Swing Swing" and "Move Along" joins a mostly country lineup featuring Wynonna Judd, Shenandoah, and Restless Heart.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs August 23 through September 2. Admission to this year’s fair is free. Parking will be $10 near the Southern Illinois Center or $15 on the fairgrounds.



Saturday, August 24: All-American Rejects

Tier 3- $24 / Tier 2- $27 / Tier 1- $30

Sunday, August 25: Wynonnna and The Big Noise

Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $17 / Tier 1 - $20

Monday, August 26: Matthew West with Leanna Crawford

Tier 3- $8 / Tier 2- $10 / Tier 1- $12

Tuesday, August 27: Shenandoah and Restless Heart

Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $17 / Tier 1 - $20

Wednesday, August 28: LANCO with TBA, and Murphy 500

Tier 3 - $15 / Tier 2 - $18 / Tier 1 - $25

Thursday, August 29: Whitey Morgan with Cody Canada and the Departed, and We Got It Covered

Tier 3 - $15 / Tier 2 - $18 / Tier 1 - $25

Friday, August 30: TBA

