Father who was shot after his twins were born has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A 20-year-old Kentucky father who had watched the birth of his first children before being shot last week has been pronounced dead.

News outlets report Tyrese Garvin was taken off of life support Friday. He was shot in a drive-by shooting, walking home from the hospital where his twins were born. He died in the same hospital.

Louisville Metro Police Lt. Emily McKinley says they arrested three teenage boys, ages 14 to 17. Their charges weren't immediately specified.

Garvin graduated Atherton High School in 2017 and recently landed a job at GE.

McKinley says this crime is among a disturbing trend in the city. Young people are stealing cars and using them in drive-by shootings. Some of the stolen vehicles had weapons in them, which were used in some crimes.

