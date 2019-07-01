Family of man accused of killing officer issues apology

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The family of a man charged in the shooting death of a Missouri police officer has apologized to the officer's family.

In a statement, relatives of 26-year-old Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks offered their "deepest sympathy" to the family of North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf. Meeks is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder and three other felonies.

His father, Bonette Meeks Sr., told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the family is "devastated" and wishes it could "take back that day." The 40-year-old officer was fatally shot June 23 while answering a call about a bad check at a market in the St. Louis County town of Wellston.

Langsdorf's funeral is at 10 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.