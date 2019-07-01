Carbondale begins free parking downtown

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Beginning July 1, drivers will be able to park in downtown Carbondale for free.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After a needed break from the storms for much of the weekend, the active pattern now returns for the work week with daily chances for storms.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Around 25 people did their part Sunday morning to save homes and businesses in McClure.
ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- More than two dozen people sipped wine, in an effort to help animals in our region.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL)-- The Massac County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to avoid Interstate 24 near Metropolis. It appears that there was a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-24 near mile maker 37.
WSIL -- There are a number of new laws that will take begin on July 1.
WSIL—On Monday, drivers will be paying more at the pump as a gas tax increase goes into effect in Illinois.
MARION (WSIL) -- Several dozen came out to the "Hope in the Park" event in Marion Saturday, which raised awareness for addiction and acts as a way to help those who struggle with it.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- The 2nd annual "Back the Blue Day" event took place at Vienna City Park on Saturday. The event acts as a way for families to meet local first responders such as police, fire fighters, and EMS. There is also a huge emphasis on driver safety. Families were also able to enjoy a free lunch, snow cones, and games. Organizers say they plan on holding the event again next year.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Residents in southern Illinois continue to battle flood waters like in McClure where one home has already been lost.
