Carbondale begins free parking downtown

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale is offering free parking downtown on July 1.

Visitors will be able to park in all of the city's parking lots and on-street metered locations at no cost for up to three hours.

Vehicles with city issued permits are not subject to the three-hour time limit.

Parking meters will be marked with city bags, and parking lots will have signs.

Free parking is scheduled to end on January 1, 2020.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact Parking Services at (618) 457-3265.