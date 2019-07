2 killed, 2 hurt in head-on crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two people have been killed and two injured in a head-on crash in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the wreck was reported about 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Police say a Toyota Corolla spun out and veered into oncoming traffic, striking a Chevy Camaro. The driver and a passenger in the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police says the Chevy's driver was hospitalized in stable condition and a passenger suffered live-threatening injuries.

