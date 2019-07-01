Survey suggests Midwest economic growth will continue - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Survey suggests Midwest economic growth will continue

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A new report says a June survey of business supply managers suggests economic growth will continue over the next three to six months in nine Midwest and Plains states.

The report issued Monday says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index rose to 55.4 last month from 54.3 in May. The April figure was 55.9.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says "weak farm income, produced partially by tariffs and flooding, pulled regional growth below that of the nation."

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

