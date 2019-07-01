Daily chances for scattered storms return for the work week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After a needed break from the storms for much of the weekend, the active pattern now returns for the work week with daily chances for storms.

A weak disturbance moving in from the north will trigger scattered showers and storms during the heat of the day on Monday. While the risk for severe weather is very low, storms could produce very heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Outside the scattered storms, the heat and humidity will remain with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s.

Once the sun sets, storms will weaken and fade away into the evening. More are likely on Tuesday and each afternoon through the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen breaks down the forecast on News 3 This Morning.