Police: Kentucky man dies in dog attack

GILBERTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say an autopsy confirms a man died in a dog attack in western Kentucky.

State police in Mayfield said in a news release the autopsy performed on Brian S. Butler of Benton on Sunday indicated he died of sharp force trauma.

The statement says two dogs located in the area of Saturday's attack in Gilbertsville were quarantined by Marshall County Animal Control.

State police are handling the investigation.

