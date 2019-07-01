Police: Kentucky man dies in dog attack - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Kentucky man dies in dog attack

Posted: Updated:

GILBERTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say an autopsy confirms a man died in a dog attack in western Kentucky.

State police in Mayfield said in a news release the autopsy performed on Brian S. Butler of Benton on Sunday indicated he died of sharp force trauma.

The statement says two dogs located in the area of Saturday's attack in Gilbertsville were quarantined by Marshall County Animal Control.

State police are handling the investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.