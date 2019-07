Swinging in the sunset

WSIL -- Viewer photos featured during the morning show on July 1, 2019.

STONEFACE ROAD - Clarence Yarber snapped this pic while out for a drive in Saline County.

SWINGING IN THE SUNSET - Samantha Davis took this photo of her son Luke playing at a park at sunset.

RAINBOW OVER ORANGE - Beth Stepter took this beautiful shot out the backdoor of her house after a storm moved through leaving behind a rainbow.