McClure residents continue to fight floodwaters

MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Around 25 people did their part Sunday morning to save homes and businesses in McClure.

Residents and volunteers helped load and place hundreds of sandbags throughout the town of 300 people.

One home has already been lost to the rising seep water while at least a dozen more are in danger of the same.

Both the National Guard and the Illinois Department of Transportation have dropped off sandbags.

Locals are thankful for the help, but wish more was being done.

"Luckily, we haven't hardly had to make any sandbags," McClure resident Mike Taylor said. "They've been bringing them to us and they've been good about that, but a lot of the work is getting them out to these places."

Taylor said his house is not affected by water, but that doesn't mean that he isn't placing sandbags around his neighbors' homes.

"This is hard work," Taylor said. "It's hot and they are heavy, plus you're all wet and tired from three, four, five days a month of doing it."

Inside the homes that are affected, residents are doing their best to keep things dry.

"It's seep water," McClure resident Charles Webb said. "Your basements flood and if you have a basement in McClure you should have water in it."

Webb said he has the water heater in his basement raised up on blocks.

Roads leading in and out of the town are underwater, making it hard for people to come and go.

Webb showed News 3 the stakes along a water-covered road for drivers to see where the edge of the road is.

The water makes it nearly impossible for those attending Spark Ministries.

Members of the church held their Sunday services at Hebrewz Coffeehouse in Jonesboro due to high water levels.

"We are going to have church, we are going to give God his time and then we will come back and go to work," Volunteer Jamie Myers said.

Webb said the town is in need of more volunteers to continue to place sandbags throughout the area.

Those interested in helping can reach out to the village's volunteer coordinator, Jamie Myers at (573) 270-4680.

Myers said he will help volunteers get into McClure with the village's lifted truck.