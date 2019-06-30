Alto Vineyards holds For the Love Rescue Fundraiser - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Alto Vineyards holds For the Love Rescue Fundraiser

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- More than two dozen people sipped wine, in an effort to help animals in our region. 

It took place at the 'For the Love of Rescue' Fundraiser, formerly known as "Dawg Daze" at Alto Vineyards on June 30. 

The fundraiser is a family friendly way for people to enjoy food and drinks, while supporting local animal shelters.

A silent auction was hosted in the tasting room followed by live music from local bands outside. 

Diana Doughetry, President of St. Francis Care, says the fundraiser went great, but that the heat probably kept people at home.

"We appreciate the support, we've got great bands, cold wine," Dougherty explains. "But, it's just a really hot day out here." 

All money raised will go toward St. Francis Care, Union County Animal Control and Finding Forever Cat Rescue.

The shelters, as well as, Alto Vineyards hope to do it again next year. 
 

