The Latest: 2 crew, 8 passengers killed in Texas plane crash

DALLAS (AP) - The Latest on the crash of a small plane at a Dallas-area airport (all times local):

10 p.m.

Federal officials say two crew members and eight passengers were killed when a small, twin-engine plane crashed into a hangar during takeoff at a Dallas-area airport.

National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said the plane crashed at 9:11 a.m. Sunday at the Addison Municipal Airport. He says, "We don't know a lot about the people on board at this point."

Landsberg says the plane was headed to St. Petersburg, Florida.

He also said the plane had recently changed hands so it's not clear what the proper tail number currently was.

Jennifer Rodi, the NTSB's lead investigator on the accident, said it had previously been owned by a private charter company in Chicago.

9:15 p.m.

Witnesses who saw a small plane crash say it struggled on takeoff and appeared to lose power.

David Snell, who was getting ready to fly from Addison with a friend Sunday morning, told KDFW TV that the plane didn't sound right on takeoff.

He says: "It looked like it was clearly reduced power. I didn't know if it was on purpose or not, but then, when the plane started to veer to the left, and you could tell it couldn't climb. My friend and I looked at each other and we're like, 'Oh my God. They're going to crash,'"

Peter Drake says he saw the plane crash into the hangar.

The plane "got onto the runway, went down the runway, started taking off. He got to about 200 feet, and I saw him starting to lose power and his altitude, and then I see him just roll over and came straight down right into the building,"

Ten people were killed when the plane crashed into a hangar at Addison Metropolitan Airport.

5:50 p.m.

A town official says 10 people were killed when a small, twin-engine plane crashed into a hangar during takeoff at a Dallas-area airport.

Addison, Texas, spokeswoman Mary Rosenbleeth says no one survived the Sunday morning crash at the Addison Municipal Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Beechcraft BE-350 King Air was destroyed in the fiery crash after it struck an unoccupied hangar soon after 9 a.m.

Rosenbleeth says the Dallas County medical examiners office confirmed the deaths. An official with the medical examiner's office told The Associated Press they could not release any information Sunday evening.

FAA investigators were at the crash site Sunday and the National Transportation Safety Board says it is sending a crew to the scene.

Addison is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Dallas.

3:40 p.m.

Authorities say a small plane crash set off a fire at a Dallas-area airport Sunday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air crashed into an unoccupied hangar at the Addison Municipal Airport soon after 9 a.m. The blaze destroyed the plane but the fate of those on board is unclear.

Edward Martelle, a spokesman for the town immediately north of Dallas, said the plane crashed during takeoff and the resulting fire was quickly extinguished. He says authorities do not yet have a flight manifest and cannot release any information on the identity or condition of those aboard.

FAA investigators were at the crash site Sunday afternoon and the National Transportation Safety Board is sending investigators to the scene.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.