New state-wide laws start Monday

WSIL -- There are a number of new laws that will take begin on July 1.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL)-- The Massac County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to avoid Interstate 24 near Metropolis. It appears that there was a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-24 near mile maker 37.
WSIL -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of our viewing area until 10 PM.
WSIL—On Monday, drivers will be paying more at the pump as a gas tax increase goes into effect in Illinois.
WSIL -- Clear skies are abundant this morning, but we just can't shake the chance of storms this afternoon.
MARION (WSIL) -- Several dozen came out to the "Hope in the Park" event in Marion Saturday, which raised awareness for addiction and acts as a way to help those who struggle with it.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- The 2nd annual "Back the Blue Day" event took place at Vienna City Park on Saturday. The event acts as a way for families to meet local first responders such as police, fire fighters, and EMS. There is also a huge emphasis on driver safety. Families were also able to enjoy a free lunch, snow cones, and games. Organizers say they plan on holding the event again next year.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Residents in southern Illinois continue to battle flood waters like in McClure where one home has already been lost.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- More than a hundred people took advantage of the beautiful day in Southern Illinois by attending Southside Lumber's 3rd Annual Car and Truck show.
WSIL -- It was a great day to hit the pool or lake. We saw lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.
