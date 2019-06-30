New state-wide laws start Monday

WSIL -- A friendly reminder that there are a number of new laws that will take begin on July 1.

On Monday, there will be stricter penalties for texting while driving. It will become a moving violation, or the same as a speeding ticket.

It will be illegal to even hold your cell phone in your hand while behind the wheel. If you receive three violations in one year, your license will be suspended.

The age to buy tobacco products will increase from 18 to 21. This includes cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, as well ask, and nicotine-based products like e-cigarettes and vaping materials.

Illinois is the eighth state in the country to adopt 21 as the age to buy tobacco.

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the "Rebuild Illinois' legislation into law, which will make sports gambling legal.

Illinois will join 14 other states in legalizing sports betting and casinos.

It's expected to create thousands of jobs and bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue.



