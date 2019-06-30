A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 PM - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 PM

Posted: Updated:

WSIL --  The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of our viewing area until 10 PM.  The watch includes Hamilton, Saline, and Gallatin counties in southern Illinois.  The main hazards include damaging winds, lightning and heavy rain.  Stay weather aware.  

  • More NewsMore>>

  • A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 PM

    A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 PM

    Sunday, June 30 2019 7:58 PM EDT2019-06-30 23:58:59 GMT

    WSIL --  The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of our viewing area until 10 PM.

    WSIL --  The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of our viewing area until 10 PM.

  • Multi-vehicle crash near Metropolis

    Multi-vehicle crash near Metropolis

    Sunday, June 30 2019 4:40 PM EDT2019-06-30 20:40:56 GMT

    MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL)-- The Massac County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to avoid Interstate 24 near Metropolis.  It appears that there was a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-24 near mile maker 37.  

    MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL)-- The Massac County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to avoid Interstate 24 near Metropolis.  It appears that there was a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-24 near mile maker 37.  

  • Illinois gas tax increase goes into effect Monday

    Illinois gas tax increase goes into effect Monday

    Sunday, June 30 2019 11:28 AM EDT2019-06-30 15:28:20 GMT

    WSIL—On Monday, drivers will be paying more at the pump as a gas tax increase goes into effect in Illinois.

    WSIL—On Monday, drivers will be paying more at the pump as a gas tax increase goes into effect in Illinois.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.