Evening storm chances, hot with more sunshine tomorrow

WSIL -- It has been another hot and sunny day but we do have the chance for storms this evening.

Showers and storms currently pushing through northern Illinois and Indiana will like likely make their way into our northern most counties this evening. The system is expected to weaken as it makes its way into the area but heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightening will all be possible. After the storms push through we will see partly cloudy skies with lows dipping into the low 70s.

Much like the weekend tomorrow will be another hot one with plenty of sunshine along with a small chance for isolated evening storms. High temperatures will climb back into the 90s, be sure to drink plenty of water and don't forget about your outdoor pets.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow on News 3.