1 man missing after 2 boats collide on Lake of Ozarks

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (AP) - A 39-year-old man is missing and five others are injured after two boats collided at the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

Fox4KC reports the two boats crashed around 10 p.m. Saturday in the Osage Arm area of the lake. The Missouri State Patrol says one boat was headed downstream when it collided with the boat headed upstream.

The missing man has been identified as Jason Russell, of Eugene, Missouri.

The driver and another occupant of the boat Russell was in sustained minor injuries. Another occupant of the boat was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the other boat sustained minor injuries.

