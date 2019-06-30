Three killed in eight vehicle accident near Metropolis

UPDATE: 10:45 P.M. SUNDAY JUNE 30, 2019

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Three people were killed and several others were injured in a crash on Sunday afternoon in Massac County.

Illinois State Police along with other emergency crews shut down the westbound lanes of I-24 after eight vehicles crashed near Metropolis, mile marker 37.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m.

According to ISP, six people were taken to area hospitals while four others reported they were not injured.

A total of 13 people were involved in the accident, three were children.

ISP said seven of the vehicles were stopped in traffic on I-24 westbound near mile marker 37.

A preliminary investigation shows a semi failed to reduce speed and struck the line of vehicles resulting in a chain reaction crash.

The names of those killed are not being released pending family notification by the Metropolis County Coroner.

UPDATE: 3:40 P.M. SUNDAY JUNE 30, 2019

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- West Bound has been opened up to one lane. Law enforcement is still asking drivers to find an alternative route.

The Massac County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to avoid Interstate 24 near Metropolis until at least 4:15 this evening.

It appears that there was a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-24 near mile maker 37.

That's the section of the interstate going from Paducah to Metropolis.

For those traveling east, the highway is down to one lane.

No word yet on how many people were involved in the crash, or the extend of their injuries.