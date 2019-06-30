Multi-vehicle crash near Metropolis

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL)--

UPDATE (3:40 P.M.) -- West Bound has been opened up to one lane. Law enforcement is still asking drivers to find an alternative route.

The Massac County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to avoid Interstate 24 near Metropolis until at least 4:15 this evening.

It appears that there was a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-24 near mile maker 37.

That's the section of the interstate going from Paducah to Metropolis.

For those traveling east, the highway is down to one lane.