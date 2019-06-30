Multi-vehicle crash near Metropolis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Multi-vehicle crash near Metropolis

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Connect

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL)--

UPDATE (3:40 P.M.) -- West Bound has been opened up to one lane. Law enforcement is still asking drivers to find an alternative route. 

The Massac County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to avoid Interstate 24 near Metropolis until at least 4:15 this evening. 

It appears that there was a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-24 near mile maker 37. 

That's the section of the interstate going from Paducah to Metropolis. 

For those traveling east, the highway is down to one lane. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Multi-vehicle crash near Metropolis

    Multi-vehicle crash near Metropolis

    Sunday, June 30 2019 4:40 PM EDT2019-06-30 20:40:56 GMT

    MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL)-- The Massac County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to avoid Interstate 24 near Metropolis.  It appears that there was a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-24 near mile maker 37.  

    MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL)-- The Massac County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to avoid Interstate 24 near Metropolis.  It appears that there was a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-24 near mile maker 37.  

  • Illinois gas tax increase goes into effect Monday

    Illinois gas tax increase goes into effect Monday

    Sunday, June 30 2019 11:28 AM EDT2019-06-30 15:28:20 GMT

    WSIL—On Monday, drivers will be paying more at the pump as a gas tax increase goes into effect in Illinois.

    WSIL—On Monday, drivers will be paying more at the pump as a gas tax increase goes into effect in Illinois.

  • Sunshine continues, but rain chance won't leave

    Sunshine continues, but rain chance won't leave

    Sunday, June 30 2019 8:50 AM EDT2019-06-30 12:50:20 GMT

    WSIL -- Clear skies are abundant this morning, but we just can't shake the chance of storms this afternoon.

    WSIL -- Clear skies are abundant this morning, but we just can't shake the chance of storms this afternoon.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.