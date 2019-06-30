Police: Thunderstorms cancel remainder of Chicago Pride - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Thunderstorms cancel remainder of Chicago Pride

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say they called off Chicago's Pride Parade about 30 minutes before it was scheduled to end because of severe thunderstorms rolling through the region.

Many parade floats had already traveled the four-mile route by the time the storms hit Sunday afternoon.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot led the festivities as a grand marshal while there were clear skies and sunshine. She's Chicago's first openly gay mayor and walked alongside her wife, Amy Eshleman, to cheers from the crowds.

As dark clouds rolled in and the storms began, parade officials said they'd hold floats that hadn't left the start of the route.

Emergency management officials advised attendees to seek shelter with the National Weather Service's severe storm warning.

Sunday's parade marks the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern-day gay rights movement.

