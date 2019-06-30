Autistic Kentucky boy dies after entering neighbor's pool - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Autistic Kentucky boy dies after entering neighbor's pool

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) - Police in northern Kentucky say an 11-year-old autistic boy has died after being found submerged in a neighbor's pool.

Boone County sheriff's Lt. Philip Ridgell says in a news release Madou Ba's death is believed to be an accidental drowning.

The statement says the boy was found unconscious in a pool Saturday in Florence and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the boy apparently scaled a fence and took off his shirt prior to entering the neighbor's backyard.

Florence is about 12 miles southwest of Cincinnati.

