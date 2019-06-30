Authorized medicinal pot growers may need to break the law - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorized medicinal pot growers may need to break the law

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The first authorized marijuana farmers in Missouri will have to commit a crime to begin growing, and regulators are expected to turn a blind eye.

In November, Missouri voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana and marijuana-infused products for patients who suffer from serious illnesses.

But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the amendment doesn't indicate how growers should get their first seeds. It is a felony to acquire new marijuana plants or seeds already in Missouri, or to get them from one of the 32 other states with legal marijuana.

Medical marijuana can't be grown, used or sold until authorized by state regulators. That could be as early as December for businesses owners.

National Cannabis Industry Association officials say it'll probably be "don't ask, don't tell" until then.

