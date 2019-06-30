Last day for Amtrak trains on Indianapolis-to-Chicago route - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Last day for Amtrak trains on Indianapolis-to-Chicago route

Posted: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - It's the final day for Amtrak trains on the Hoosier State passenger line between Indianapolis and Chicago.

WTHR reports the last train from Indianapolis to Chicago left the station early Sunday.

The rail agency pulled the plug on the route after a loss of funding in Indiana's new state budget. Amtrak won't run the four-days-a-week train after Sunday. That's when its $3 million annual state subsidy ends.

State officials say the ridership numbers were too low and the per-passenger subsidy of about $100 was too high.

Amtrak runs another route, the Cardinal, between Indianapolis and Chicago as part of a Chicago-to-New York City route.

A New York City-based startup has said it'll test daily bus service between Indianapolis and Chicago.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.