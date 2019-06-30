Suburban Chicago mayor named state law maker - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suburban Chicago mayor named state law maker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Two politicians with familiar names have been selected as state lawmakers.

Republican leaders met Saturday to name Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens to the House seat left vacant by Michael McAuliffe, who was a state lawmaker for 23 years. Also, state Rep. Robert Martwick, a Chicago Democrat, was selected to replace state Sen. John Mulroe. Mulroe stepped down in June after being appointed a Cook County judge.

Stephens is a three-term mayor and the son of longtime Rosemont Mayor Donald Stephens. The younger Stephens says he'll continue to hold both positions while complying with a state law that bars officials from being paid by local governments for the time they're in session in Springfield.

Martwick has served in the Illinois House since 2013. His was sworn in as a senator Friday.

