Illinois city seeks to help finance women's baseball museum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Officials in the Illinois city home to the women's baseball team that inspired the 1992 film "A League of Their Own" want to help fund a $7 million museum honoring the role of women in the sport's history.

The city of Rockford's planning committee agreed this week to provide $20,000 to help kick off construction of the International Women's Baseball Center.

The Rockford Register Star reports that the City Council will likely vote on the plan next week.

The museum, hall of fame and training facility will be located near the stadium where the Rockford Peaches played in the 1940s and 1950s as part of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

The first exhibit will be dedicated to Penny Marshall, who directed the film starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis.

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.