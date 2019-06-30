Sunshine continues, but rain chance won't leave

WSIL -- Clear skies are abundant this morning, but we just can't shake the chance of storms this afternoon. Mainly during the afternoon hours we could see an isolated shower/storm, and that should be focused in the southern half of our viewing area. Later in the afternoon/early evening, we are watching a system to our north. I suspect areas north of 13 have the best chance at seeing remnants of that complex during the early evening hours. We should still stay dry most of the day, with high temperatures hovering in the low 90's. Heat index values likely end up in the high 90's.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back tonight with another look at your forecast!