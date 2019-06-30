Sunshine continues, but rain chance won't leave

WSIL -- Clear skies are abundant this morning, but we just can't shake the chance of storms this afternoon.
WSIL -- Clear skies are abundant this morning, but we just can't shake the chance of storms this afternoon.
MARION (WSIL) -- Several dozen came out to the "Hope in the Park" event in Marion Saturday, which raised awareness for addiction and acts as a way to help those who struggle with it.
MARION (WSIL) -- Several dozen came out to the "Hope in the Park" event in Marion Saturday, which raised awareness for addiction and acts as a way to help those who struggle with it.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- The 2nd annual "Back the Blue Day" event took place at Vienna City Park on Saturday. The event acts as a way for families to meet local first responders such as police, fire fighters, and EMS. There is also a huge emphasis on driver safety. Families were also able to enjoy a free lunch, snow cones, and games. Organizers say they plan on holding the event again next year.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- The 2nd annual "Back the Blue Day" event took place at Vienna City Park on Saturday. The event acts as a way for families to meet local first responders such as police, fire fighters, and EMS. There is also a huge emphasis on driver safety. Families were also able to enjoy a free lunch, snow cones, and games. Organizers say they plan on holding the event again next year.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Residents in southern Illinois continue to battle flood waters like in McClure where one home has already been lost.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Residents in southern Illinois continue to battle flood waters like in McClure where one home has already been lost.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- More than a hundred people took advantage of the beautiful day in Southern Illinois by attending Southside Lumber's 3rd Annual Car and Truck show.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- More than a hundred people took advantage of the beautiful day in Southern Illinois by attending Southside Lumber's 3rd Annual Car and Truck show.
WSIL -- It was a great day to hit the pool or lake. We saw lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.
WSIL -- It was a great day to hit the pool or lake. We saw lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes after an accident involving hazardous material prompted officials to close down Route 34 between Raleigh and Harrisburg.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes after an accident involving hazardous material prompted officials to close down Route 34 between Raleigh and Harrisburg.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL)-- Illinois producers have until July 15 to report acres they intended to plant this spring.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL)-- Illinois producers have until July 15 to report acres they intended to plant this spring.
WSIL -- Most will stay dry today, but an isolated afternoon thunderstorm could bring rain to a few.
WSIL -- Most will stay dry today, but an isolated afternoon thunderstorm could bring rain to a few.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens came out to the Carbondale Town Square for the Fourth Friday Fair.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens came out to the Carbondale Town Square for the Fourth Friday Fair.