Dozens attend "Hope in the Park" event in Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- Several dozen came out to the "Hope in the Park" event in Marion Saturday.

The event raises awareness for addiction and acts as a way to help those who struggle with it.

HOPE stands for "Hang on. Pain Ends".

The term aims to show those suffering from addiction that there are resources available.

Attendees enjoyed games, prizes, and free food.

Organizers at the event said it's important to equip kids with knowledge so they are not pressured by their friends.

Money raised at Saturday's event will go toward the recovery program led by the Family Worship Center.

