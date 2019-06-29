Dozens attend "Hope in the Park" event in Marion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dozens attend "Hope in the Park" event in Marion

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- Several dozen came out to the "Hope in the Park" event in Marion Saturday.

The event raises awareness for addiction and acts as a way to help those who struggle with it.

HOPE stands for "Hang on. Pain Ends". 

The term aims to show those suffering from addiction that there are resources available.

Attendees enjoyed games, prizes, and free food. 

Organizers at the event said it's important to equip kids with knowledge so they are not pressured by their friends.

Money raised at Saturday's event will go toward the recovery program led by the Family Worship Center.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Dozens attend "Hope in the Park" event in Marion

    Dozens attend "Hope in the Park" event in Marion

    Saturday, June 29 2019 10:33 PM EDT2019-06-30 02:33:21 GMT

    MARION (WSIL) -- Several dozen came out to the "Hope in the Park" event in Marion Saturday. The event raises awareness for addiction and acts as a way to help those who struggle with it. HOPE stands for "Hang on. Pain Ends".  The term aims to show those suffering from addiction that there are resources available. Money raised from the event will go toward the recovery program led by the Family Worship Center.

    MARION (WSIL) -- Several dozen came out to the "Hope in the Park" event in Marion Saturday. The event raises awareness for addiction and acts as a way to help those who struggle with it. HOPE stands for "Hang on. Pain Ends".  The term aims to show those suffering from addiction that there are resources available. Money raised from the event will go toward the recovery program led by the Family Worship Center.

  • Vienna hosts 2nd annual "Back the Blue Day"

    Vienna hosts 2nd annual "Back the Blue Day"

    Saturday, June 29 2019 10:27 PM EDT2019-06-30 02:27:49 GMT

    VIENNA (WSIL) -- The 2nd annual "Back the Blue Day" event took place at Vienna City Park on Saturday. The event acts as a way for families to meet local first responders such as police, fire fighters, and EMS. There is also a huge emphasis on driver safety. Families were also able to enjoy a free lunch, snow cones, and games. Organizers say they plan on holding the event again next year.

    VIENNA (WSIL) -- The 2nd annual "Back the Blue Day" event took place at Vienna City Park on Saturday. The event acts as a way for families to meet local first responders such as police, fire fighters, and EMS. There is also a huge emphasis on driver safety. Families were also able to enjoy a free lunch, snow cones, and games. Organizers say they plan on holding the event again next year.

  • McClure needs volunteers to fill, place sandbags

    McClure needs volunteers to fill, place sandbags

    Saturday, June 29 2019 10:09 PM EDT2019-06-30 02:09:09 GMT

    MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Residents in southern Illinois continue to battle flood waters like in McClure where one home has already been lost. 

    MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Residents in southern Illinois continue to battle flood waters like in McClure where one home has already been lost. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.