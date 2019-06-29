Vienna hosts 2nd annual "Back the Blue Day"

VIENNA (WSIL) -- The 2nd annual "Back the Blue Day" event took place at Vienna City Park on Saturday.

The event acts as a way for families to meet local first responders such as police, fire fighters, and EMS.

There is also a huge emphasis on driver safety -- including car seat checks by Illinois State Police and Lacy's Truck.

Local Lacy Hood died in 2015 while texting and driving, and her truck serves as a reminder to put down the phone and pay attention while driving.

Families were also able to enjoy a free lunch, snow cones, and games.

Organizers say they plan on holding the event again next year.

