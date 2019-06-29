HERRIN (WSIL) -- More than a hundred people took advantage of the beautiful day in Southern Illinois by attending Southside Lumber's 3rd Annual Car and Truck show.

Locals showed off everything from classic cars to low-rider tucks, and even some jeeps.

Barb Underwood, who helped organize the event, says say car and truck owners have been waiting for a nice day to show off their rides.

"It's a great turnout and they love it. They love being able to bring out their cars for people to see," Underwood explains. "We do know that last week was the DuQuoin with the street machines. They were kind of rained out little bit, so it's nice for them to be able to get out and show their cars."

There were several competition categories including Best in Show, Ladies Choice and Kid's Choice.

Although competitors says these events are about more than taking home a title, they're about fueling the youth's passion for cars and trucks.

"The kids are the future of our hobby so I get them involved and let them take pictures. Let them get up there and act like they are driving it and the younger ones, they have a ball with it," says Donnie Lowe, Pinckneyville resident.

The event was also for a good cause, $350 was raised for the Herrin Food Pantry and Child Advocacy Center.