Southside Lumber's 3rd Annual Car and Truck

MARION (WSIL) -- Several dozen came out to the "Hope in the Park" event in Marion Saturday. The event raises awareness for addiction and acts as a way to help those who struggle with it. HOPE stands for "Hang on. Pain Ends". The term aims to show those suffering from addiction that there are resources available. Money raised from the event will go toward the recovery program led by the Family Worship Center.
MARION (WSIL) -- Several dozen came out to the "Hope in the Park" event in Marion Saturday. The event raises awareness for addiction and acts as a way to help those who struggle with it. HOPE stands for "Hang on. Pain Ends". The term aims to show those suffering from addiction that there are resources available. Money raised from the event will go toward the recovery program led by the Family Worship Center.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- The 2nd annual "Back the Blue Day" event took place at Vienna City Park on Saturday. The event acts as a way for families to meet local first responders such as police, fire fighters, and EMS. There is also a huge emphasis on driver safety. Families were also able to enjoy a free lunch, snow cones, and games. Organizers say they plan on holding the event again next year.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- The 2nd annual "Back the Blue Day" event took place at Vienna City Park on Saturday. The event acts as a way for families to meet local first responders such as police, fire fighters, and EMS. There is also a huge emphasis on driver safety. Families were also able to enjoy a free lunch, snow cones, and games. Organizers say they plan on holding the event again next year.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Residents in southern Illinois continue to battle flood waters like in McClure where one home has already been lost.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Residents in southern Illinois continue to battle flood waters like in McClure where one home has already been lost.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- More than a hundred people took advantage of the beautiful day in Southern Illinois by attending Southside Lumber's 3rd Annual Car and Truck show.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- More than a hundred people took advantage of the beautiful day in Southern Illinois by attending Southside Lumber's 3rd Annual Car and Truck show.
WSIL -- It was a great day to hit the pool or lake. We saw lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.
WSIL -- It was a great day to hit the pool or lake. We saw lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes after an accident involving hazardous material prompted officials to close down Route 34 between Raleigh and Harrisburg.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes after an accident involving hazardous material prompted officials to close down Route 34 between Raleigh and Harrisburg.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL)-- Illinois producers have until July 15 to report acres they intended to plant this spring.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL)-- Illinois producers have until July 15 to report acres they intended to plant this spring.
WSIL -- Most will stay dry today, but an isolated afternoon thunderstorm could bring rain to a few.
WSIL -- Most will stay dry today, but an isolated afternoon thunderstorm could bring rain to a few.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens came out to the Carbondale Town Square for the Fourth Friday Fair.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens came out to the Carbondale Town Square for the Fourth Friday Fair.
ALEXANDER CO (WSIL) -- As the flood crisis continues throughout the state, Governor JB Pritzker has activated 80 additional Illinois National Guard troops to help in Alexander County.
ALEXANDER CO (WSIL) -- As the flood crisis continues throughout the state, Governor JB Pritzker has activated 80 additional Illinois National Guard troops to help in Alexander County.