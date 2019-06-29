McClure needs volunteers to fill, place sandbags

MCCLURE (WSIL) --
WSIL -- It was a great day to hit the pool or lake. We saw lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes after an accident involving hazardous material prompted officials to close down Route 34 between Raleigh and Harrisburg.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL)-- Illinois producers have until July 15 to report acres they intended to plant this spring.
WSIL -- Most will stay dry today, but an isolated afternoon thunderstorm could bring rain to a few.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens came out to the Carbondale Town Square for the Fourth Friday Fair.
ALEXANDER CO (WSIL) -- As the flood crisis continues throughout the state, Governor JB Pritzker has activated 80 additional Illinois National Guard troops to help in Alexander County.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- Johnston City got an early start to Independence Day, with its big fireworks celebration.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A federal appeals court says it won't reconsider a ruling that upheld a Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients prior to abortions.
GIANT CITY (WSIL) -- The "Rolling Thunder" motorcycle club donated $3,000 to the Specialized Equine Services at Giant City Stables.
