McClure needs volunteers to fill, place sandbags

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Residents in southern Illinois continue to battle flood waters like in McClure where one home has already been lost. 

McClure's Mayor Cheryle Dillon says many other homes are lined with sandbags and are being threatened by the seep water that continues to rise. 

The village is need of volunteers to help fill and place sandbags. Locals say very few volunteers are doing most of the work. 

Those interested in helping can reach out to the village's volunteer coordinator, Jamie Myers at (573) 270-4680.

 Dillon says Myers will help volunteers get into McClure with the village's lifted truck. 

