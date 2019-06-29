More sunshine and warm temperatures on tap for Sunday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More sunshine and warm temperatures on tap for Sunday

WSIL -- It was a great day to hit the pool or lake.  We saw lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. 

Aside from an isolated pop up shower we will stay dry with mostly clear skies tonight and lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.  Tomorrow will be another hot one with abundant sunshine.  High temperatures will climb back into the low 90s.  Be sure to stay hydrated when working outdoors.

Rain chances return later this week.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.  

