Body of third boater on boat that crashed in Chicago found

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say the body believed to be that of a third person on a boat that crashed and overturned in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal on the city's Southwest Side has been pulled from the water.

Fire Department Commander Frank Velez tells the Chicago Tribune that the body was spotted at about 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Illinois conservation officers say four people were aboard the 26-foot recreational craft when it crashed early Wednesday. The badly damaged boat and the body of 32-year-old Elmer Jimenez of East Chicago, Indiana, were discovered on Wednesday.

On Friday, a Chicago police dive team recovered the body of a male. That person's name and the name of the person whose body was found Saturday haven't been released.

No details about the crash have been provided.

