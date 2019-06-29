Man who warned neighborhood kids about guns shot to death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man who warned neighborhood kids about guns shot to death

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A 52-year-old Chicago man who spent years warning kids in one of the most violent neighborhoods in the city about the dangers of guns and gangs has been shot and killed.

Chicago Police say Henry Daniels was in an alley in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the city's West Side on Friday evening when he was shot in the leg, abdomen and back. He was pronounced dead a short time later at Norwegian American Hospital.

The Chicago Tribune reports that people in the community where Daniels lived told of how Daniels talked to children about ways they could resolve disputes without resorting to violence.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.