Police: Woman found shot to death in Kansas City home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Woman found shot to death in Kansas City home

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City are investigating the shooting death of a woman.

Police say in a news release that officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Friday to a home in the North Blue Ridge neighborhood for a shooting. Arriving officers found the door to the home partially open. Inside, they found 19-year-old Breana Robinson already dead.

No arrests had been reported by midday Saturday.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact homicide investigators or leave an anonymous tip on the TIPS hotline.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.