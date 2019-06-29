Police: Man found in vacant St. Louis lot identified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say a man found dead earlier this week in a vacant St. Louis lot had been shot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police identified the man as 26-year-old Martin Woods, of St. Louis. His body was found Wednesday in the lot in the Walnut Park West neighborhood in northeast St. Louis.

An autopsy revealed he suffered of several gunshot wounds. The case has been turned over to homicide investigators.

No arrests have been reported, and police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers.

