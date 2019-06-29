Sheriff: 1 dead in eastern Missouri; gunman still at large - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sheriff: 1 dead in eastern Missouri; gunman still at large

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead in a rural eastern Missouri shooting southwest of St. Louis, and a SWAT team has been called out in an effort to track down the gunman.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that authorities were called before 9 a.m. Saturday to private property near the unincorporated community of Cedar Hill for reports of a gunman on the loose. Marshak says a house fire also was reported in the area and appears to be related to the shooting.

Authorities have asked residents in the area to remain in their homes and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.