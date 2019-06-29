Woman charged with killing rival with Jeep found not guilty - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman charged with killing rival with Jeep found not guilty

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago woman charged with killing her romantic rival by ramming her several times with a Jeep has been found not guilty of first-degree murder.

The Chicago Tribune reports that a Cook County jury on Friday acquitted 26-year-old Chynna Stapleton after deliberating for about four hours.

During the trial, prosecutors contended that in May 2017, Stapleton intentionally rammed her vehicle into 18-year-old Tatyanna Lewis in a dispute over a man. But Stapleton's attorneys argued that the Jeep striking Lewis was a tragic accident that came after Lewis attacked Stapleton.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

