2 charged with using BB gun to rob 4 Chicago businesses - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 charged with using BB gun to rob 4 Chicago businesses

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Two teenagers who allegedly used a BB gun to rob four downtown Chicago businesses have been arrested on federal charges.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that 18-year-old Brantez Evans and 19-year-old Lamarr Brown are accused of robbing three Subway restaurants and one minimart this month. They were arrested this week minutes after one of Subway robberies.

Each federal robbery charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. They were charged federally because their alleged robberies of the Subway restaurants is considered to be obstruction of interstate commerce.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.