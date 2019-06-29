Route 34 closed due to Hazmat situation

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes after an accident involving hazardous material prompted officials to close down Route 34 between Raleigh and Harrisburg.

The Harrisburg Fire Department's Facebook page sent out a post Saturday morning notifying followers of the closure that was ordered by the Saline County sheriff's office.

No other details have been released and it's unclear when the road will reopen.