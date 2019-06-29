Route 34 closed due to Hazmat situation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Route 34 closed due to Hazmat situation

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Valle, Producer
Connect

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes after an accident involving hazardous material prompted officials to close down Route 34 between Raleigh and Harrisburg.

The Harrisburg Fire Department's Facebook page sent out a post Saturday morning notifying followers of the closure that was ordered by the Saline County sheriff's office.

No other details have been released and it's unclear when the road will reopen.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.