Sunny skies with a small chance for afternoon rain

WSIL -- Most will stay dry today, but an isolated afternoon thunderstorm could bring rain to a few. The chance for rain is low, but it's possible we could see a brief pop up thunderstorm during the late afternoon, or early evening hours.

Temperatures are hot again today, with highs hovering around 90 degrees. Heat index values for this afternoon will likely make it feel like mid to upper 90's. Add the fact that a breeze will be almost non existent this afternoon, and it will make for a fairly uncomfortable afternoon.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back tonight with another look at your forecast.