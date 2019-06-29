Dozens pack the Carbondale Town Square for the Fourth Friday Fair

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens came out to the Carbondale Town Square for the Fourth Friday Fair.

The festivities included arts and crafts, live music from Cherry and the Pit, and Moonbuds.

Organizers say the event is a good way for kids to have some fun.

"We do everything we can to kids to give them a better chance at a good life and just to be part of a community," said organizer Randy Osborne.

The fair takes place the fourth Friday of every month, throughout the summer.

