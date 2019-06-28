Hundreds attend Johnston City fireworks celebration - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hundreds attend Johnston City fireworks celebration

Posted: Updated:

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- Johnston City got an early start to Independence Day, with its big fireworks celebration.

Hundreds came out for Friday's event at Arrowhead Lake.

Along with the fireworks, there was live music, food, and bounce houses and games for the little ones.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.