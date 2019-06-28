More National Guard troops join the flood fight in Alexander County

ALEXANDER CO (WSIL) -- As the flood crisis continues throughout the state, Governor JB Pritzker has activated 80 additional Illinois National Guard troops to help in Alexander County.

Joe Aden, East Cape Girardeau mayor, says he's thankful Governor Pritzker sent the troops.

Mayor Aden says without the troops helping he fears it could be worse.

"We wouldn't be here. We would be under water. People would be gone," he says.

Tammy Kaufman, who lives in McClure, says this is her fourth time evacuating due to flooding.

Kaufman and her family have packed their bags and are now headed to their brother's home across the bridge into Cape Girardeau.

"I've been just staying here because we've been just flooded out of our house two months ago," says Kaufman.

Village trustee Jason Tubbs says the troops are working around the clock to monitor the water, levee, and keep the area safe.

"We've been overwhelmed with happiness that they are here they've been a true blessing," says Tubbs.

The Illinois Department of Transportation closed the road off to the public. The bridge can only be used for local traffic and officials.

Governor Pritzker issued a new state disaster proclamation for 36 counties currently undergoing flood response or recovery activities in Illinois. Those counties include Alexander, Jackson, Randolph, and Union County.