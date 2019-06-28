Volunteers clean up Carbondale neighborhood - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Volunteers clean up Carbondale neighborhood

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Volunteers turned out Friday morning, to help make Carbondale a little cleaner.

About a dozen volunteers met at the Eurma C. Hayes Center and spread out across the northeast side of town to clean up trash.

Women for Change organized the effort and hopes to continue it in the near future. 

Organizers say clean neighborhoods make them a more inviting place to live and visit.

"I think the appearance of the neighborhood has a lot to do with your assessment of the neighborhood. I think first impressions are lasting," said Women for Change President, Ginger Rye.

Women for Change will host a "Garden Gala" tomorrow at the "Red Hen" community garden on Larch Street in Carbondale.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The gala includes a flower handout, bee and honey demonstrations, and a tasting of grilled vegetables. 

