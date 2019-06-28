Veteran organization donates thousands to equine services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A federal appeals court says it won't reconsider a ruling that upheld a Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients prior to abortions.
GIANT CITY (WSIL) -- The "Rolling Thunder" motorcycle club donated $3,000 to the Specialized Equine Services at Giant City Stables.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Volunteers turned out Friday morning, to help make Carbondale a little cleaner.
(WSIL) -- The Food and Drug Administration wants pet owners to be aware of what's in their dog's food and how it could impact their pet's health.
WSIL - Looks like an overall quiet weekend for southern Illinois. Warm muggy conditions will keep a TINY Chance of a pop-up storm in the forecast for Saturday. ...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - The Latest on the sentencing of a man who deliberately drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- An Anna man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a bank in 2016.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri commissioner says state's only abortion clinic can continue providing service as fight over license plays out.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker is set to sign the state's first capital plan in nearly a decade.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Rebecca Valentine pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder.
