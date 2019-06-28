Motorcycle club donates thousands to equine services

GIANT CITY (WSIL) -- A local motorcycle club made a donation to a veterans therapy organization Friday.

The "Rolling Thunder" motorcycle club donated $3,000 to the Specialized Equine Services at Giant City Stables.

Specialized Equine Services provides equine therapy for veterans, children and adults with psychological, neurological and physical conditions.

The equine program works with the VA to find veterans in need. Currently, about 10 veterans participate in equine therapy.

President Kevin MacDonald said, "The world is starting to see and understand the connection horses have with humans and have had for thousands of year. Now we're starting to utilize that relationship to make a difference in a veterans life."

"Rolling Thunder" visits local schools and educates students about the American flag, POW MIA, and other veteran related topics.

"We all got together, the members donated stuff, collected stuff for the auction. We had food, ride and auction that day. It ended up being a beautiful day," said Chapter President, Tony "Mongo'' Schmidt.

The club holds a benefit ride each year, with all proceeds going to a local charity.