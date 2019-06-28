First part of Kentucky broadband project is complete

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Officials have announced that the first part of a project to install more than 3,000 miles of fiber-optic cable around Kentucky to build a high-speed internet network across the state is complete.

News outlets report Gov. Matt Bevin and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers announced completion of the first section at a news conference Friday in Lexington. That section circles a region that includes Louisville, Lexington and northern Kentucky. A branch that bridges Lexington and Somerset in southeastern Kentucky is also complete.

Final completion of the project isn't expected until late 2020. Parts of western Kentucky will get service last.

The project will provide service to more than 1,000 state government offices. It won't provide direct service to businesses and homes but will create an access point in each county that internet providers can tap into.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.