2nd body recovered after Chicago River boat crash

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois conservation officers say divers have recovered a body believed to be that of a second boater after a vessel overturned in the Chicago River on the city's South Side.

Sgt. Joshua Mooi says the 26-foot recreational craft was carrying four people when it crashed between midnight and 5 a.m. Wednesday. The badly damaged boat was discovered Wednesday by another boater.

One body was recovered Wednesday about 3 miles from where the boat was found. Police say that victim was identified as 32-year-old Elmer Jimenez of East Chicago, Indiana.

WLS-TV reports the identity of the second boater recovered Friday hasn't been released.

No details about the crash have been provided.

